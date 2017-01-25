Tianjin-based regional carrier Joy Air may not be able to earn a profit in the next two years because of operational issues that include consolidation challenges with Okay Airways and expansion restrictions as a result of safety accidents, according to Okay Airways founder Liu Jieyin.

Okay and Joy Air are merging through consolidating regional operations. Last year, Joy Air changed its main operating base to Tianjin in an effort to further consolidate regional operations with Tianjin-based Okay Airways.

“We didn’t suspend some [regional] routes. But we are forbidden from opening new routes, boosting flight frequencies and operating charter flights [by the CAAC because of safety accidents] and thus we can’t expand. We are prepared to linger in the red for at least two years. In the meantime, we also need to adapt to each other because we have just started consolidation,” Liu said.

Joy Air was launched by China Eastern Airlines and the Aviation Industry Corp. of China (AVIC) in 2008. At that time, China Eastern held a 40% stake in the regional joint venture, while AVIC held the remaining shares. However, in 2009 China Eastern transferred 35% of those shares to AVIC. In 2015, China Eastern sold its remaining 5% stake in Joy Air for CNY35 million ($5.5 million), because of Joy Air’s consecutive operating losses.

Chinese domestic carriers are reporting losses on regional routes because of higher operating expenses, lower load factors and more taxes. For these reasons, Chinese carriers have been receiving subsidies for their regional routes operation.

Thirty-one Chinese carriers are expected to receive CNY987.6 million ($143 million) in subsidies for operating regional routes in 2017. In 2014, 23 Chinese carriers received CNY912 million in subsidies to operate regional routes; in 2013, 21 Chinese airlines received CNY433 million in regional route subsidiaries. Figures for 2015 and 2016 were not released.