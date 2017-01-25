Tianjin-based regional carrier Joy Air will be hard pressed to earn a profit in the next two years because of consolidation challenges with Okay Airways and expansion restrictions imposed following accidents, including a May 2015 incident in which a MA60 skidded off the runway while landing at Fuzhou Changle International Airport, Okay Airways founder Liu Jieyin said.

Okay and Joy Air are in the process of merging operations. Last year, Joy Air changed its main operating base to Tianjin in an effort to further consolidate operations with Tianjin-based Okay Airways.

Joy Air is “forbidden from opening new routes, boosting flight frequencies and operating charter flights [by regulator CAAC for safety reasons] and thus we can’t expand,” Liu said. “We are prepared to linger in the red for at least two years. In the meantime, we also need to adapt to each other because we have just started consolidation.”

Joy Air was launched by China Eastern Airlines and the Aviation Industry Corp. of China (AVIC) in 2008. At that time, China Eastern held a 40% stake in the regional joint venture, while AVIC held the remaining shares. However, in 2009 China Eastern transferred 35% of those shares to AVIC. In 2015, China Eastern sold its remaining 5% stake in Joy Air for CNY35 million ($5.5 million), citing Joy Air’s consecutive annual operating losses.

Chinese domestic carriers are reporting losses on regional routes because of higher operating expenses, lower load factors and more taxes. As a result, Chinese carriers have been receiving government subsidies to operate many regional routes.

Thirty-one Chinese carriers are expected to receive CNY987.6 million ($143 million) in subsidies for operating regional routes in 2017. In 2014, 23 Chinese carriers received CNY912 million in subsidies to operate regional routes; in 2013, 21 Chinese airlines received CNY433 million in regional route subsidiaries. Figures for 2015 and 2016 were not released.