Haikou, China-based HNA Group, the parent of Hainan Airlines, is expected to purchase an 82.5% stake in Frankfurt-Hahn Airport in western Germany as the company steps up its international expansion.

The airport’s federal state owners Rhineland Palatinate, which owns the 82.5% stake, said both sides are ready to sign the deal. The transaction amount has not been disclosed, but the deal is reportedly worth about €15 million ($15.8 million).

As Frankfurt’s second biggest airport, Hahn is used mainly by freight and low-cost carriers, with Ireland’s Ryanair and Hungary’s Wizz Air its two largest operators.

It is Rhineland-Palatinate’s second attempt to sell the loss-making Hahn airport. In 2016, a deal with Chinese aviation and logistics group Shanghai Yiqian Trading Co. collapsed after the bidder failed to make any payments after agreeing to a purchase price of $14 million.

Once the deal is complete, Hahn will become the first foreign airport in which HNA Group holds controlling shares.

So far, HNA Group controls 13 domestic airports—including Haikou Meilan International, Sanya Phoenix International, Yichang Sanxia and Anqing Tianzhushan.

The HNA-Hahn airport deal is the latest in a series of overseas aviation acquisitions: