China Express Airlines plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) by circulating no more than 40.5 million shares for fleet expansion, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

If the Guiyang-based carrier receives regulatory approval, it will become the first Chinese regional airline to go listed and the eighth-listed Chinese carrier.

China Express reported a net profit of CNY295.3 million ($43 million) for the first nine months of 2016; operating revenue was CNY2 billion for the nine-month period.

Operating expenses and traffic figures were not released.

The carrier posted a net income of CNY258.5 million in 2015, CNY123.7 million in 2014, and CNY99.5 million in 2013. However, an industry source noted that more than 20% of China Express’s net profit comes from government subsidies.

Launched in 2006, China Express set up five domestic bases, comprising Guiyang, Chongqing, Dalian, Hohhot and Xi’an. It operates 26 Bombardier CRJ900s on more than 70 domestic routes. Of these, 95% are regional routes, which account for 11% of regional routes by all Chinese carriers, but less than 1% in terms of domestic market shares.

China Express is scheduled to introduce Airbus A320 aircraft this year to facilitate its international expansion to Southeast Asia, Japan and Korea. It plans to expand its fleet to 66 aircraft by the end of 2020, comprising 50 CRJ900s and 16 A320s.