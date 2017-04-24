China Eastern Airlines will become China’s first state-owned carrier to diversify ownership of its logistics subsidiary, in an effort to enhance market competitiveness.

According to a filing released by the Shanghai United Assets and Equity Exchange, China Eastern subsidiary China Eastern Equity Investment Limited Co.—which holds a 100% stake of China Eastern Logistics Co.—is expected to reduce its stake in the logistics subsidiary to 45%. This means it will sell a 55% stake, in which 45% is expected to be sold to privately owned strategic investors. This comprises 25% for third party logistics providers, 10% for logistics and real estate companies, 5% for express delivery companies and 5% for financial investors. The remaining 10% will be sold to key staff.

After the deal is complete, China Eastern Logistics Co. would gain CNY278.8 million ($40.5 million) in registered capital.

Beijing has selected China Eastern as one of the first state-owned enterprises to implement diversifying ownership reforms. Industry analysts pointed out the transaction is quite rare and can become a role model for other China’s state-owned enterprises to follow.

Earlier this year, China Eastern CEO Ma Xulun said many privately owned companies had showed an interest in diversifying ownership reforms of China Eastern Logistics Co., which is expected to launch an initial public offering in the future.

China Eastern Logistics Co. aims to become a high-end logistics solutions provider and aviation logistics ground service provider. It has reported a net income of CNY380 million and CNY210 million in 2014 and 2015, respectively, despite the domestic cargo market depression. In November 2016, China Eastern transferred 100% of its stake in the logistics subsidiary—launched in 2012—to subsidiary China Eastern Equity Investment Limited Co. for CNY2.43 billion.

Beijing-based Air China also plans to follow suit with its logistics subsidiary.