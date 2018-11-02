The Chilean Court of Free Competition (TDLC) has approved the joint business agreement (JBA) between Dallas/Fort Worth-based American Airlines and Santiago, Chile-based LATAM Airlines Group Oct. 31. The long-awaited deal still needs approval by the US Department of Transportation.

The JBA between the carriers—each the largest airline group operating on their respective continents—was first announced in January 2016, beginning a nearly three-year approval process that LATAM CEO Enrique Cueto noted with exasperation at the recent ALTA Airline Leaders Forum in Panama City.

“On the day we close it, I don’t know if anyone who negotiated it will still be alive,” Cueto said Oct. 30.

Both carriers indicated they are now analyzing the conditions set forth in the TDLC approval and will issue their respective responses shortly.

The American-LATAM JBA has already been approved by Brazil’s antitrust division (CADE, or the Administrative Council for Economic Defense); Aerocivil, Colombia’s civil aviation authority; and Dinacia, the Uruguayan civil aviation authority.

“This decision, in principle, is an important precedent for aviation in our region,” Cueto said in response to the TDLC approval. “As has been demonstrated in other parts of the world where JBAs are already a reality, this is an opportunity to ensure growth for the industry, increase passenger traffic and bring Chile closer to the world as well as promote tourism, business travel and the economy through aviation.”

American Airlines chairman and CEO Doug Parker agreed. “Our JBA is good news for Chile and for our customers around the world,” Parker said. “We are confident these types of agreements are the future of the airline industry as they have proven to benefit consumers. Local economies and tourism industries, while also encouraging market growth and competition.”

