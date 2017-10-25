Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) wants to expand its religious and pilgrim business as the government continues to issue more visas. “Saudia’s market share of pilgrimage traffic has great potential and is a priority for years to come,” Saudia CEO Jaan Albrecht told ATW in an exclusive interview in Jeddah. “Thirty-three percent of Saudia’s business is labor traffic, like to India and Pakistan—the same share is religious traffic, and the remaining ...