Royal Jordanian Airlines must increase the transfer business at its Amman hub and further develop its network system, president & CEO Stefan Pichler told ATW. He added the oneworld member has not established itself as a very efficient hub-and-spoke carrier and must improve connectivity and connections. The Jordan flag carrier offers a two-wave (time-bank) system at its Amman hub. “Our share in terms of transfer business has been 18% in 2017, but rose to 27% in 1Q of 2018. We also ...