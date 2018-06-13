Royal Jordanian Airbus A330-200
Royal Jordanian Airlines must increase the transfer business at its Amman hub and further develop its network system, president & CEO Stefan Pichler told ATW. He added the oneworld member has not established itself as a very efficient hub-and-spoke carrier and must improve connectivity and connections. The Jordan flag carrier offers a two-wave (time-bank) system at its Amman hub. “Our share in terms of transfer business has been 18% in 2017, but rose to 27% in 1Q of 2018. We also ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"CEO: Royal Jordanian Amman hub connectivity must improve " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.