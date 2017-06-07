Kenya Airways has all the ingredients to become a major player in Africa following restructuring over the last two years, CEO Sebastian Mikosz told ATW at the IATA AGM in Cancun. Mikosz, the former LOT Polish Airlines head, became CEO of the African SkyTeam member June 1. He said the Kenya flag carrier is entering a new phase and it would take him about two or three months to go over the airline’s current business plan and decide whether to proceed with it or adjust it. Then he said ...