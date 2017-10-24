Eurowings CEO Thorsten Dirks
Lufthansa Group LCC subsidiary Eurowings CEO Thorsten Dirks said the European aviation industry is undergoing massive changes following the bankruptcies of Germany’s airberlin, Italian flag carrier Alitalia and UK leisure carrier Monarch Airlines. He said Eurowings has been given the opportunity to grow organically after Lufthansa Group signed a €210 million ($247 million) deal to take over a large part of airberlin’s assets, including NIKI and regional carrier ...
