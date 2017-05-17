Copa Airlines plans to complete a $50 million cost reduction plan this year, CEO Pedro Heilbron told ATW. He said that as the Latin American economy recovers, so will Copa. “This is mostly a byproduct of a recovering economy and stabilizing currencies,” he said.” Also, the Brazilian economy has recovered quite a bit.” The Panama City-based carrier’s recovery started at the end of last year and continues through 2017. “Again, we are not back to where our ...