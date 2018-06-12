The merger between Avianca Brasil and Avianca Colombia is taking more time than expected, Avianca Brasil CEO Jose Efromovich told ATW. “It is not an easy task to merge. It will happen, yes, but we underestimated the timing because there are many, many issues between [all the] different nations, not only between Brazil and Colombia,” he said. When negotiating bilateral agreements, Efromovich said the process of going to several countries to talk with governments ...