Avianca Boeing 787-8
The merger between Avianca Brasil and Avianca Colombia is taking more time than expected, Avianca Brasil CEO Jose Efromovich told ATW. “It is not an easy task to merge. It will happen, yes, but we underestimated the timing because there are many, many issues between [all the] different nations, not only between Brazil and Colombia,” he said. When negotiating bilateral agreements, Efromovich said the process of going to several countries to talk with governments ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"CEO: Avianca, Avianca Brasil merger needs more time for approval " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.