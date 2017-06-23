Airberlin has decided not to apply for a government guarantee, because the company is making good progress with its restructuring.

CEO Thomas Winkelmann said in a statement: “We had made a preliminary application for a surety as part of management’s pre-emptive strategy of investigating all restructuring options for airberlin. However, we have at no point made a binding application for a surety, and will not do so.”

The German carrier said it has already achieved cost savings in the double-digit million euros range for 2018 as a result of successful renegotiations of aircraft leasing contracts and by lowering operating expenses.

ATW understands airberlin has been able to rearrange long-term leasing contracts for up to 12 aircraft, saving €50 million ($55.7 million).

“There is quite simply no longer any need for a government guarantee to secure any loans,” Winkelmann said.

Earlier this month, airberlin asked the governments of Berlin and North-Rhine Westphalia for a guarantee application, which was an initial requirement to ask the state governments to guarantee its debt.

Airberlin posted a record loss of €781.9 million in 2016, deepened from a €446.6 million loss in 2015. For the first-quarter 2017, Airberlin reported a net loss of €293.3 million, widened from a €182.3 million net loss in the year-ago period.

The carrier said that 2016 and 1Q 2017 were dominated by the transition to a new business model. The old business model and high restructuring costs had a huge impact on last year’s results.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at