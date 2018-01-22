Air France-KLM is planning to order new aircraft to update portions of the fleets of regional airline HOP!, Netherlands-based KLM and LCC Transavia, according to CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac. “Our old Boeing 777s and [Airbus] A340s are being replaced by Boeing 787s and A350s for long-haul,” Janaillac told a French Senate committee hearing Jan. 18. “We are going to launch a call for offers to renew part of the HOP!, KLM and Transavia fleet, with French, ...