Slovenia’s Adria Airways is on track for profitability and growth, CEO Holger Kowarsch told ATW on the sidelines of the European Regions Airline Association (ERA) conference in Vienna. The Star Alliance member operates three Airbus A319s, 12 Bombardier CRJ700/900s and will soon take delivery of six Saab 2000s this year. “The market is showing a strong interest in Saab 2000s,” he said. “Part of this fleet will operate in our network—other aircraft are available ...