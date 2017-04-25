Cathay Pacific Airways is looking to up its game on sustainability as the air transport industry heads toward the introduction of a global carbon-offsetting scheme. The Hong Kong-based airline has already made moves such as investing in a biofuel producer and recycling its Airbus A340s, Now it is looking at other initiatives as it fields increasingly pointed questions about sustainability from passengers and corporate customers. Cathay started looking at biofuels in 2000, as a way to ...