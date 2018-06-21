Fast-growing Canadian ultra-LCC Flair Airlines, fresh off a doubling of its weekly frequencies, will move its headquarters to Edmonton.

The carrier already uses Edmonton International Airport (YEG) as what it calls its “main transfer hub”—it offers nonstop flights to seven cities from the airport. But it has been running its operation out of Kelowna.

The move to YEG and its intention to position itself as Edmonton’s “hometown airline” gives the aspiring carrier a beachhead in its effort to establish itself as a force in the growing Canadian ULCC market.

“Just last week Flair doubled its frequency out of Edmonton and, as one of the fastest growing cities in the country, the community and the airport are uniquely positioned to support our ongoing growth,” Flair executive chairman David Tait said.

“Already, of Flair’s almost 200 flights per week, 65% of them fly to/from Edmonton. We are also looking forward to tapping into Edmonton’s professional talent pool, as we progressively establish our headquarters here over the coming months,” he said.

The move could mean as many as 300 Flair employees working in Edmonton.

Flair on June 15 doubled its frequencies and added three cities—Calgary, Halifax and Victoria—to its all-domestic network. It also launched several new routes out of YEG, including Toronto, Vancouver and Winnipeg, that put it head-to-head with established carriers, such as Canadian flag carrier Air Canada and Calgary-based LCC WestJet.

The Edmonton area’s population was just more than 1 million in 2016, Canadian census data show. The metropolitan region grew nearly 14% since the 2011 census. While expansion has slowed somewhat, the region is still expanding, according to Statistics Canada analysis—and YEG is among those benefiting. The airport’s passenger numbers were up 5.5% year-over-year for the 12 months ended May 31.

“Over the past year of operation, not only has Flair introduced new destinations and increased route frequencies, it has successfully expanded Edmonton into its main transfer hub for Canada,” YEG CEO Tom Ruth said. “This reflects Flair’s strong confidence in the Edmonton Metro Region, and has proven this market’s support for Flair’s growing list of nonstops and ULCC value.”

Canada’s airports have posted eight consecutive years of growth and served a record 139.4 million passengers in 2017—about half of them domestic travelers.

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com