Canada’s Air Transat unveiled a new livery Nov. 13 as the leisure carrier celebrated its 30th anniversary Montréal-Trudeau Airport.

According to Air Transat, the new livery reflects “the recent evolution of the Transat brand image and remains faithful to the company’s promise: to brighten the everyday with the joy of vacations.”

The airline launched Nov. 14, 1987 with a Montreal-Acapulco flight. Air Transat’s president and CEO Jean-Marc Eustache said its tour operation business and services “continue to evolve to meet the expectations of travelers today and in the future.” Eustache said the leisure carrier has “plenty of innovations coming up,” including the creation of a new hotel division.

The star symbol, recognized emblem of Transat, is displayed on the tail and the rear side fuselage and also on the wingtips. The design uses touches of grey, a nod to Air Transat’s first livery, which features gradated shades of blue, to evoke the transformative power of holidays, the carrier said.

Air Transat operates to 60 destinations, carrying more than 4.5 million passengers every year to places including Canada, the US, Europe, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com