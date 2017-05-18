When the Commercial Aircraft Corp. (COMAC) C919 took its first flight in early May, it symbolized something greater than the flying debut of a new airliner. The C919 is also China’s challenger in a narrowbody market dominated by Airbus and Boeing. While the maiden flight of the 150-passenger, CFM International LEAP 1C-powered C919 was much delayed—it was originally scheduled for 2014—COMAC has already accomplished large numbers with the aircraft. By May, it had secured 570 ...