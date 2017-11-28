UK-based bmi regional is likely to strike up some form of partnership with a European Union (EU) airline to allow it to continue to operate inside the EU after Brexit, CCO Jochen Schnadt said in London Nov. 28. East Midlands-based bmi regional increasingly sees itself as a niche carrier, fitting between LCCs and the major European groups such as Lufthansa, Air France-KLM and IAG. Although studies have shown that in European short-haul markets, cost outweighs every factor when it comes to ...