Bmi regional Embraer ERJ-145
UK carrier bmi regional is evaluating several strategies if the UK leaves the European Union (EU), or Brexit, as the carrier said it would most likely no longer have guaranteed access to the European Common Aviation Area (ECAA) beginning in 2019. “This scenario is valid for all UK-registered carriers,” Bmi CCO Jochen Schnadt told ATW. “Bmi regional operates 60% of its capacity on so-called 7th freedom rights [within EU countries].” To avoid possibly ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Bmi regional considers possible Brexit strategies" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.