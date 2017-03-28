UK carrier bmi regional is evaluating several strategies if the UK leaves the European Union (EU), or Brexit, as the carrier said it would most likely no longer have guaranteed access to the European Common Aviation Area (ECAA) beginning in 2019. “This scenario is valid for all UK-registered carriers,” Bmi CCO Jochen Schnadt told ATW. “Bmi regional operates 60% of its capacity on so-called 7th freedom rights [within EU countries].” To avoid possibly ...