Ryanair Boeing 737-800
Belgium’s deputy prime minister is launching legal action against Ryanair for unfair commercial practices as the fallout from the Irish LCC’s cancellation of thousands of flights—which came about after it mishandled scheduling of pilots’ leave—continues. Kris Peeters, who also is Belgium’s minister of consumer affairs, said in a statement he would file a request for a prohibitory injunction with the Commercial Court against Ryanair. “The ...
