Belgian carrier VLM Airlines went into liquidation Aug. 31, the second European regional airline to dissolve last week after Swiss regional SkyWork Airlines ceased operations Aug. 29.

VLM owner Dutch investment company SHS Aviation, the majority shareholder of SHS Antwerp Aviation (VLM), made the decision to dissolve the airline at an extraordinary general assembly.

In 2017, the Antwerp-based airline was resurrected with new investors and management, having collapsed into bankruptcy the previous year.

Earlier in August, it was announced VLM would discontinue flights to Aberdeen, Birmingham (UK), Cologne-Bonn (Germany), Maribor (Slovenia), Munich and Rostock (Germany), and that VLM would henceforth focus on charter and ACMI business, as well as the Antwerp (Belgium)-London City Airport (UK) and Antwerp-Zurich (Switzerland) routes.

Also, scheduled flights from Antwerp to London City and Zurich have been canceled. The settlement takes effect immediately.

VLM operated five 50-seat Fokker F50s.

Youri Steverlynck and Birgitta Van Itterbeek (Monard Law) were appointed as liquidators. They are responsible for the contacts with potential buyers.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at