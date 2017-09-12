Lufthansa Group carrier Brussels Airlines will start using slots acquired from leisure carrier Thomas Cook Airlines Belgium (TCAB) from October, after receiving approval from the Belgian Competition Authority (BCA). The deal, which was announced earlier this summer, will see Brussels Airlines will take on TCAB’s 160 pilots and cabin crew, two Airbus A320s and their slot portfolio. TCAB was created in 2002 to serve holiday destinations in the Mediterranean, Canary Islands and Egypt. ...