UPDATED:

A global IT outage across British Airways (BA) May 27 that severely disrupted the airline’s operations and led to widespread cancelations appears to have been caused by a power supply issue, BA CEO Alex Cruz said.

The problem was so serious that the airline canceled all flights from its London Heathrow hub and from London Gatwick, until 6 p.m. local time Saturday. BA also warned all passengers intending to travel before then not to go to the airports. The problem was made more severe by the fact that the UK is on a public holiday weekend, combined with the start of the school half-term holidays in many parts of England, when many families travel for an early summer break.

The incident follows similarly disruptive IT outages at US airlines last year that affected Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines. BA suffered a computer check-in problem in September 2016 that also caused major delays, although not wholesale cancellations.

In Saturday’s event, BA passengers complained of difficulty in getting information from airline staff at airports. The airline’s website was also down and passengers were unable to access the airline’s mobile app. Some travelers were held on board aircraft for lengthy periods as aircraft backed up at Heathrow and Gatwick, unable to depart or find a gate.

“We have experienced a major IT system failure that is causing very severe disruption to our flight operations worldwide,” the airline said in a statement. “The terminals at Heathrow and Gatwick have become extremely congested and we have cancelled all flights from Heathrow and Gatwick before 6 p.m. UK time today, so please do not come to the airports. We will provide more information on ba.com, Twitter and through airport communication channels as soon as we can for flights due to depart after that time. We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience this is causing our customers and we are working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.”

Later in the day, Cruz apologized on the airline's Twitter account for the "huge inconvenience" the outage had caused to passengers. He added that the root cause of the outage appeared to have been a power supply issue, rather than a cyber-attack.

Alan Dron