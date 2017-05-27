British Airways (BA) experienced a global IT outage on May 27, severely disrupting the airline’s operations.

The problem, which began in the morning, local time, is so serious that the airline has cancelled all flights from its London Heathrow hub, as well as from London Gatwick, until 6 p.m. local time May 27 and has warned all passengers intending to travel before then not to go to the airports. The problem was made all the more severe by the fact that the UK is on a public holiday weekend, combined with the start of the school half-term holidays in many parts of England, when many families travel for an early summer break.

The incident follows similarly disruptive IT outages at US airlines, including Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines. BA suffered a computer check-in problem in September 2016 that also caused major delays, although not wholesale cancellations. BA passengers have complained of the difficulty of getting information from airline staff at airports. The airline’s website is also down. Attempting to access the home page brings up an “Error 404 – not found” message. According to BBC, passengers have also been unable to access the airline’s mobile app and travelers are being held on board aircraft for lengthy periods as BA attempts to restore normal operations.

The airline told ATW it would be updating the situation via the media throughout the day and apologized for the disruption to people’s travel arrangements.

“We have experienced a major IT system failure that is causing very severe disruption to our flight operations worldwide,” the airline said in a statement. “The terminals at Heathrow and Gatwick have become extremely congested and we have cancelled all flights from Heathrow and Gatwick before 6 p.m. UK time today, so please do not come to the airports. We will provide more information on ba.com, Twitter and through airport communication channels as soon as we can for flights due to depart after that time. We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience this is causing our customers and we are working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.”

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com