As part of its premium-product revamp, British Airways (BA) is to offer airside transfers for business-class passengers who are at risk of misconnecting.

The service, Premium Transfer Drive, will be available at London Heathrow Airport for passengers connecting from UK domestic services to short-haul flights in business class (Club Europe); long-haul premium cabins (Club World and First); and silver- and gold-tier Executive Club members.

BA will track these connecting passengers and, if they are at risk of missing their onward flights, automatically provide an airside car transfer.

The crew and passengers on the inbound flight will also be notified that the service has been arranged.

BA is fitting its short- and long-haul fleets with Wi-Fi over the next two years. “As Wi-Fi is introduced on our aircraft, we’ll also be able to use that to communicate directly with customers about their onward flight,” BA said.

The oneworld carrier is investing £400 million ($519 million) to upgrade its Club World business-class product. As part of this push, BA has just opened a First Wing check-in area at Heathrow with direct security and lounge access. Lounges around the network are being revamped, catering has been improved, and a Club Europe cabin has been introduced on UK domestic services.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com