Azul Brazilian Airlines is upbeat about long-term growth trends in Brazil and the positive contributions of its new Airbus A320neos, but rising fuel prices have it looking carefully at near-term capacity plans. The Sao Paulo-based carrier has 14 A320neos in service and plans to be flying 20 by the end of the year and 27 by 2020. The 174-seat Airbus narrowbodies are replacing 118-seat Embraer E195s, giving the airline a major capacity boost for very little increase in costs. “With ...
