Volaris has become Latin America’s leading ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations serving Mexico, the US and Central America. Volaris has achieved the lowest unit cost in the Americas among publicly traded companies, achieving this with the highest utilization and the youngest fleet in Mexico. Volaris offers fares even lower than some bus routes tickets, decreasing them around 4% every year. From 2012 to 2016, Volaris ancillary revenue grew fourfold, helping support a ...