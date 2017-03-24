John W. Crichton retired as CEO of NAV Canada at the end of 2015 after an 18-year tenure in which he transformed air traffic management in Canada and, in doing so, became one of the world’s most influential people in air traffic control modernization. Before becoming CEO of NAV Canada, Crichton helped shepherd the independent ATC operator into existence as its chairman from 1995-1997. NAV Canada became one of the more efficient ATC operators in the world, and it also ...