Air Serbia, the national airline of the Republic of Serbia, has enjoyed phenomenal progress since launching in October 2013, culminating in the June 2016 launch of nonstop flights to New York, making Air Serbia the only carrier from Southeast Europe to offer transatlantic flights to the US. Air Serbia, an Etihad Group partner airline, is recognized for its innovative products and services and sound business strategies that have differentiated it from competitors in Southeast Europe, while ...