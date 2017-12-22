Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian estimates the 11-hour power blackout at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) Dec. 17 cost the company between $25 and $50 million, a Delta spokesperson confirmed to ATW Dec. 21.

The Atlanta-based airline is planning to “have conversations with Georgia Power and ATL on reimbursement,” Delta said.

Delta, which operates its largest hub at ATL, canceled 1,400 flights between Dec. 17-18 as the airport—and thousands of passengers, airline crews, airport personnel and hundreds of flights worldwide—struggled to cope with a complete power outage at the world’s busiest airport at the start of the 2017-2018 holiday travel season.

Georgia Power, the region’s electric utility provider, said a fire in an underground facility caused extensive damage, including to substations serving ATL. The airport went dark from about 1 p.m. Dec. 17 to 12 a.m. Dec. 18, forcing FAA to ground all air traffic to/from ATL.

The airport is owned and managed by the city of Atlanta.

In comments reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Bastian said the blackout “was a very difficult experience. And it was shocking, candidly, that it took so long to get the power back on … I don’t know whose responsibility it is between the airport and Georgia Power, but we’re going to have conversations with both of them.”

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, incoming Atlanta Mayor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms and Georgia Power CEO Paul Bowers have all expressed intentions to meet with Delta to sort out responsibility for the incident and avoid a future repeat, according to the Journal-Constitution.

“We need to have a full postmortem as to what happened … and fully understand what everyone could have done better,” Bastian told the Journal-Constitution. “I told Paul [Bowers] that we need to make certain that we learn from this, that we never experience this either here in Atlanta or any of the other big airports.”

