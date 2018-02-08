Ireland-based ASL Aviation Holdings will end operations at its Madrid-based operation, ASL Airlines Spain.

The move follows less than a week after it handed back the air operator’s certificate for its Swiss operation and is part of a policy of what the group describes as reducing duplication, optimizing assets and creating centers of excellence across its European network.

The group said the Spanish operation’s fleet of six BAe 146-300QT freighters no longer meets the range and capacity requirements of the emerging markets that ASL is configuring its European freighter fleet to serve. The aircraft will be withdrawn from service and the Spanish airline will cease operations on the retirement of the last example. The aircraft have been put up for sale.

In the future, Spanish flight operations will be handled by Boeing 737-400F aircraft from elsewhere in the group to meet increasing capacity requirements between Spain and other European nations. A “very small number” of additional aircraft will be required to cover the Spanish airline’s operations.

The company accepted there would be job losses, but said the number could not be quantified at present; some ASL Airlines Spain staff may be able to re-deploy to positions across other ASL airline companies across Europe. ASL Airlines Spain has staff at its Madrid HQ and personnel at line maintenance bases at other Spanish airports.

In a statement, the group said the move is necessary “to position ASL as a strong, sustainable and profitable business that is flexible and that can quickly adapt to meet the changing requirements of its customers.”

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com