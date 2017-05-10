Ukraine’s Antonov Airlines, a division of state-owned Antonov Company, has established offices in the US and Hong Kong as part of ongoing expansion plans.

“Ukraine has developed excellent links with the USA as a result of an open skies agreement, that has granted Antonov the freedom to operate to and from the USA without the need to obtain US Department of Transportation (DOT) statements of authorization,” Antonov VP Oleg Orlov said.

The Kiev-based carrier recently established a new office at London Stansted Airport in the UK, and has appointed a general sales agent in Japan and Australia.

Antonov also added it is working with Ukrainian and Western suppliers for its fleet modernization program. It has introduced Dunlop Tyres to a number of its airframes, including its An-124 fleet and An-225 aircraft. “The new tires enable the An-124-100M-150 aircraft to operate at their designed maximum payload of 150 tonnes, and have a much-improved lifespan, leading to lower tire cost per landing,” the company said in a statement.

Antonov is also working with US-based companies Honeywell for avionics, Pratt & Whitney engine manufacturer, Dowty Propellers, and Zodiac Aerospace in addition to other Western suppliers. “Our An-124s will be flying for the next quarter of a century and we are making sure they are at the cutting edge of aviation technology and design,” Antonov Airlines (UK) managing director Graham Witton said.

Antonov Airlines operates a fleet of seven AN-124 freighters, with a payload of up to 150 tonnes, as well as the biggest aircraft in the world, the AN-225, with a payload of 250 tonnes.

Last year, Russian heavy cargo specialist Volga-Dnepr Group announced its Ruslan International Antonov An-124-100 joint venture with Ukraine’s Antonov Airlines ended Dec. 31, 2016.

“Volga-Dnepr Group’s business collaboration with Antonov will continue for the technical aspects of airworthiness and flight safety support of its An-124-100 fleet,” Volga-Dnepr said in a statement.

