The new commercial partnership announced this week between Etihad and Lufthansa is seen by senior executives of both groups as a first-step towards a deeper relationship. How it gets there will depend on several factors, including the market environment, attitudes towards open skies and the Gulf carriers, and who replaces James Hogan as head of the Etihad Group. At a signing event and media conference in Abu Dhabi Feb. 1, Etihad Aviation Group CEO Hogan said he believed this was “a ...