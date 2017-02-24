Peach Aviation A320
All Nippon Airways (ANA) Holdings has extended its control over Japanese low-cost carrier (LCC) Peach Aviation, as it acquires a greater share of the joint venture. ANA Holdings has reached agreement with the other two major shareholders in Peach to increase its holding to 67%. The share transfer is scheduled to occur April 10, if permission from relevant authorities is granted. ANA Holdings currently owns 38.7% of Peach, with partners First Eastern Aviation Holdings and Innovation Network ...
