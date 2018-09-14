American Airlines chairman and CEO Doug Parker is confident the Dallas/Fort Worth-based carrier can ride out the current rise in fuel prices and its effect on profits. He told attendees at the Airlines for America (A4A) 2018 Summit in Washington, DC Sept. 12: “The reality is you need to adapt … we need, as oil prices rise, to do everything we can to make sure that our earnings stay at the same levels.” Responding to questions from moderator Tom Costello of NBC News, ...