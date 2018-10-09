Strengthening domestic yields will help American Airlines deliver third-quarter (3Q) per-passenger revenue performance at near the top of its guidance, the Dallas/Fort Worth-based carrier said in an Oct. 9 investor update. American is projecting 3Q total revenue per passenger seat mile, or TRASM, to be up 2%-3% year-over-year (YOY). Its previous guidance, issued in late July, forecast a 1%-3% rise. “The change in TRASM vs. previous guidance is due primarily to stronger ...