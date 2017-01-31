American Airlines and Qantas have backed away from some aspects of their codeshare arrangements, as they prepare to refile their application for a stronger partnership. The carriers plan to suspend codesharing on their respective flights between Los Angeles and Sydney, and they will also dial back frequent-flier benefits. Dallas/Fort Worth-based American and Australia’s Qantas intend to ask the US Department of Transportation (DOT) to reconsider its tentative rejection of their ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"American, Qantas to refile for stronger partnership" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.