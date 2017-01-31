American Airlines and Qantas have backed away from some aspects of their codeshare arrangements, as they prepare to refile their application for a stronger partnership. The carriers plan to suspend codesharing on their respective flights between Los Angeles and Sydney, and they will also dial back frequent-flier benefits. Dallas/Fort Worth-based American and Australia’s Qantas intend to ask the US Department of Transportation (DOT) to reconsider its tentative rejection of their ...