American Airlines confirmed it has agreed to make a $200 million equity investment in China Southern Airlines, and the two airlines will enter into a long-term partnership.

The Guangzhou-based carrier had confirmed March 27 in a filing with the Shanghai Stock Exchange that it would be selling a 2.7% stake to Dallas/Fort Worth-based American.

“China Southern is the largest airline in China and is the ideal carrier for American, the largest airline in the world, to build a relationship within this critically important market,” American said in a March 28 statement.

American president Robert Isom added, “China Southern’s extensive network within China touches developing and thriving markets that only a Chinese carrier can reach … We are two of the biggest carriers in the world, and our networks are highly complementary, with the potential to offer China Southern and American customers an unmatched range of destinations in two critical markets for business and leisure travelers.”

American will join rival US global majors Delta Air Lines and United Airlines in having strong ties to a major Chinese airline. Atlanta-based Delta is minority stakeholder in China Eastern Airlines and Chicago-based United and Air China are engaged in a strategic partnership.

American flies to Beijing and Shanghai from Chicago O’Hare and Dallas/Fort Worth, and to Shanghai from Los Angeles.

American said the two carriers are expected later this year to begin codeshare and interline agreements. “American customers will be able to access nearly 40 destinations beyond Beijing and more than 30 destinations beyond Shanghai,” American said. “China Southern customers will gain access to almost 80 destinations beyond [Los Angeles], San Francisco and [New York JFK] in North and South America.” The codeshare routes are expected to include reciprocal loyalty program benefits, through-bag checking and the ability to book travel on a single ticket.

Aaron Karp aaron.karp@penton.com