In a letter to employees, American Airlines CEO Doug Parker says he finds Qatar Airways’ unsolicited bid to invest in American “puzzling” and that it strengthens his resolve against illegally subsidized companies.

Parker’s letter confirms the cool response indicated in the SEC-8K filing American made today to give notice that Qatar Airways is seeking to take an up to 10% stake in American, an investment that would be worth some $800 million.

But Parker tells employees: “While anyone can purchase our shares in the open market, we aren’t particularly excited about Qatar’s outreach, and we find it puzzling given our extremely public stance on the illegal subsidies that Qatar, Emirates and Etihad have all received over the years from their governments. We remain committed to that effort, and we will remain so even with this potential investment.”

Parker adds that the news “may be puzzling, at best, and concerning, at worst”, but assures employees that his executive team “will not be discouraged or dissuaded from our full court press in Washington, DC, to stand up to companies that are illegally subsidized by their governments … If anything, this development strengthens our resolve to ensure the US government enforces its trade agreements regarding fair competition with Gulf carriers, because we must make it crystal clear that no minority investment in American will ever dissuade us from doing what is right for our team members, our customers and all of our shareholders.”

After American made its SEC filing, pointing out that company rules prohibit 4.75% or more of the company’s outstanding stock being bought without advance approval from the board, Qatar issued a statement saying it planned an initial investment of up to 4.75% and that it would have no involvement in American’s management, operations or governance.

Karen Walker karen.walker@penton.com