American Airlines will begin migration of its website, customer mobile app and airport check-in kiosks to IBM’s cloud network in early July.

In November, American signed a long-term partnership deal with IBM to utilize its IBM Cloud data-storage and management platform, joining other aviation industry customers Etihad, Bombardier and Pratt & Whitney.

In addition to the migration of the main aa.com website, American plans to move its cargo customer website aacargo.com to the IBM Cloud platform.

“We wanted to ensure the [cloud] provider would be a champion of Cloud Foundry and open-source technologies so we don’t get locked down by proprietary solutions,” American Airlines VP of Customer Technology and Enterprise Architecture Daniel Henry said. “We also wanted a partner that would offer us the agility to innovate at the organizational and process levels and have deep industry expertise with security at its core … [IBM will] not only provide the public cloud platform, but also enable our delivery transformation.”

The migration is set to begin next week, IBM said in a June 27 statement.

