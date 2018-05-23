American Airlines’ recent 30-aircraft regional jet order is part of the carrier’s strategy to simplify its operations and reduce costs by pulling more feeder flying back in-house. Dallas/Fort Worth-based American split the order, selecting 15 Bombardier CRJ900s and 15 Embraer E175s. Dayton, Ohio-based PSA Airlines, an all-CRJ operator, will operate the CRJs, while Envoy Air, which operates both Embraer and Bombardier RJs, will take the E175s. All 30 will be ...