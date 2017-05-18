As the now infamous video went viral of the incident in which a passenger was dragged from his seat and down the aisle, it looked like things could not get worse for United Airlines. But then they did. The airline’s slow and initially clumsy response turned the world’s reaction from shock to outrage; a PR bomb ignited. The results were multifold. United CEO Oscar Munoz was compelled to issue a full apology, on TV and via full-page advertisements in national newspapers. He has ...