A short list of interested parties will get access to Alitalia’s data room and have until July 21 to submit non-binding proposals for the carrier’s future to its special administrators, Alitalia said in a statement. The Italian flag carrier has been teetering on the brink of collapse since employees voted to reject a labor agreement that would have unlocked funding for a major turnaround plan aimed at allowing the flagging airline to compete in a highly competitive European ...