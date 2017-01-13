Italian flag carrier Alitalia has terminated plans to take a major stake in neighboring national airline Air Malta.

Talks on Alitalia taking a shareholding in the Maltese airline, which were scheduled to be completed in summer 2016, had become increasingly protracted. Maltese newspapers speculated last weekend that negotiations between Alitalia and the Maltese government, which owns the tiny Mediterranean island’s airline, had broken down.

In a brief statement issued Jan. 13, Alitalia said the companies “have jointly decided to terminate the talks, which would have led to Alitalia becoming a 49% shareholder in Malta’s national carrier.

“The two airlines agreed that the current changing landscape in the airline industry was not ideal for such a transaction and that both airlines would concentrate on the current challenges without entering into a partnership.”

Alitalia, which is nearing the end of a three-year turnaround plan, again faces significant financial losses. The carrier has been asked to present a detailed business plan the Italian government later this month.

The statement added that Air Malta and Alitalia would “continue to collaborate closely commercially through a recently launched, extensive codesharing program.”

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com