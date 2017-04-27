Italian flag carrier Alitalia has delayed a crucial meeting of its shareholders, as it teeters on the brink of insolvency.

The Rome-based airline’s workforce earlier this week rejected an agreement hammered out between union leaders and the company that would have seen staff numbers and salaries cut at the loss-making carrier.

Agreement to the terms would have unlocked a €2 billion ($2.2 billion) recapitalization package supplied by major stakeholders, including 49% shareholder Etihad Airways and several Italian banks. That cannot now go ahead and “extraordinary administration” —similar to the US Chapter 11 procedure—or even bankruptcy are looming.

The airline is rapidly burning its way through its cash reserves and the Italian government is considering an emergency bridge loan to keep the carrier flying.

The company’s shareholders had been scheduled to meet April 27, but this was postponed at the last minute until May 2. Formal and informal conversations are taking place between the various stakeholders in the interim, an Alitalia spokeswoman said.

In a brief statement April 27, the airline sought to reassure passengers that all flights were operating as normal. “Alitalia reiterates that a staff vote against the company’s turnaround plan has not impacted its current or future flight schedule. All services are operating as normal,” the carrier said.

