Alitalia says it finally expects to have agreed a new business plan by the end of February.

The airline, which reportedly again faces serious financial problems, was instructed by the Italian government in early January to submit a detailed business plan in “the next few weeks.”

This has now been compiled, but on Feb. 15 the company said it was being reviewed by German consultancy firm Roland Berger. The Alitalia board agreed that a “final, adjusted plan” would be presented to it by the end of the month.

In January, Alitalia said it planned to start talks with key stakeholders, such as suppliers and trade unions, to get their agreement to hefty cost-cutting measures that would allow the airline to secure continuing, long-term support from its major shareholders and financial institutions.

Reports in the Italian media have said the trade unions are restive at being asked for concessions.

At the Feb. 15 board meeting, CEO Cramer Ball presented directors with an update of the airline’s financial situation and said Alitalia was on course to achieve at least €160 million ($170 million) of cost savings in 2017, as announced to the board’s previous meeting in January.

Deputy chairman James Hogan—president and CEO of Etihad Aviation Group, a 49% shareholder in Alitalia—reaffirmed Etihad’s strong commitment to support Alitalia’s turnaround plan, adding that the Abu Dhabi-based airline and the banking shareholders were fully agreed in working toward a successful future for the Italian flag carrier.

He added, however, that challenges remained in achieving a cost structure that would allow Alitalia to remain competitive.

