Italy has formally pushed back the deadline for selecting a buyer for Alitalia by six months to Oct. 31, with the repayment of a controversial government bridge loan that is keeping it flying now set for Dec. 15.

A government decree setting out another delay in the already long-running process of deciding Alitalia’s future comes amid political uncertainty in Italy. Talks to form a government continue almost two months after a general election that failed to return a majority.

The European Commission (EC), meanwhile, said in April it had opened an in-depth investigation to assess whether Italy's €900 million ($1.1 billion) bridge loan to Alitalia constituted state aid and whether it complied with its rules for aid to companies in difficulty.

Alitalia, which is 49% owned by Etihad Airways, filed for bankruptcy in May 2017 after employees rejected a labor agreement that would have unlocked shareholder funding for a restructuring plan.

Lufthansa, is considered the frontrunner among potential bidders, but has said it would only be interested in a heavily restructured Alitalia. In April, UK budget carrier easyJet said it had revised its expression of interest for a restructured Alitalia and was now part of a consortium. It did not identify other consortium partners, but Italian media speculated they could include Cerberus Capital Management.

At its full-year results in February, Air France-KLM CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac said: “Air France-KLM was not a candidate; we have not been to see the data room. But with our partner [Atlanta-based] Delta [Air Lines], we’re studying different possibilities that would mean Alitalia could stay in the SkyTeam Alliance without Air France-KLM being the buyer.”

Budapest-based LCC Wizz Air has also said it is interested, but only in Alitalia’s short- and medium-haul routes, although it has not confirmed whether it is one of the three potential buyers of Alitalia that must now wait until October for the next step in the sale process.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk