Alaska Air Group will retire the Virgin America brand in 2019, and the combined Alaska Airlines-Virgin America will be known as “Alaska Airlines” and retain Alaska’s logo.

The decision, announced by the Seattle-based company that acquired San Francisco-based Virgin America in December 2016, was made after “careful consideration,” Alaska said in a statement. But Alaska emphasized that the new Alaska Airlines “will adopt many of the brand elements that Virgin America enthusiasts love about their favorite airline, including enhanced inflight entertainment, mood lighting, music and the relentless desire to make flying a different experience for guests. The goal is to create a warm and welcoming [US] west coast-inspired vibe.”

Alaska VP-marketing Sangita Woener said Alaska executives “spent the last 10 months conducting extensive research,” adding, “While the Virgin America name is beloved to many, we concluded that to be successful on the west coast we had to do so under one name—for consistency and efficiency, and to allow us to continue to deliver low fares.”

In a blog post titled “Dear Virgin America,” Virgin Group chairman Richard Branson wrote that “many tears are shed today” over Alaska’s decision to retire the Virgin America brand. He added that Alaska has “a very different business model and sadly, it could not find a way to maintain its own brand and that of Virgin America.”

Virgin America launched operations in 2007, with Branson playing a visible role in the carrier’s launch and criticizing the “abysmal” customer service he said other US airlines were providing. “Even if the industry ‘experts’ did not, you and your guests always believed that an airline can stay in business by delivering a better flying experience,” Branson wrote in the blog post, adding, “It was a long and hard journey but in the end you are the best consumer airline in America. You invented concepts like ‘mood lighting’ and ‘on-demand food,’ you reinvented cabin amenities from seat-to-seat chat to Netflix in the sky. You chose warm and soothing pink to purple mood lighting that transitions based on outside light. You proved it is possible to run a business with a strategy that does not rely on low fares and a dominant position alone: you attracted premium flyers with a fun and beautiful guest experience.”

Alaska chairman and CEO Brad Tilden noted that Alaska has already “dramatically grown our presence in California” since the Virgin America acquisition closed in late 2016. The emerging Alaska Airlines will aim “to become the go-to airline for people on the west coast, with low fares, convenient flights, a premium product and genuine, caring service,” he said.

Alaska, which operates an all-Boeing 737 mainline fleet, has still not decided whether to retain Virgin America’s fleet of 10 Airbus A319s and 53 A320s. Tilden said in February that Alaska would undertake a six- to nine-month evaluation process to decide whether to move to a mixed Boeing/Airbus fleet.

